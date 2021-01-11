localish

'Somos Pilsen' mural depicts Latino community's resiliency

By Yukare Nakyama
CHICAGO -- A mural on the West side of Chicago is depicting real portraits of community members to show the resiliency of the community!

The mural is known as "Somos Pilsen," which means "We are Pilsen" in English.

The mural, located on 1113 W. 18th street outside of Carnitas Don Pedro restaurant, was created by Mateo Zapata and Pablo Serrano.

Both artists said the mural was a tribute to the culture of Pilsen, community members, and the Duarte family. The Duarte family owns the Carnitas Don Pedro restaurant which was opened by Pedro Duarte in 1981.

"We're not going to let others define us, we are going to define us," said Serrano.

He said the mural depicts the resiliency of the Latino culture in Pilsen since Latinos have been hardest hit by the pandemic and negative stereotyping.

The mural was commissioned by the Duarte family, while Sunbelt Rentals donated equipment to make the project happen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsencommunity journalistlocalish show (lsh)mural artslocalishwls
LOCALISH
The beauty of this art is more than skin deep
Artist Moncho says art is like another language.
This cafe serves 5-pound cinnamon rolls!
Small business serves 'experimental' Italian food
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in NY, NYC, and NJ
Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf resigning
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park
Holocaust survivor's family says lessons needed now more than ever
Show More
Scam or glitch? Website allows anyone to make COVID vaccine appointment
30th annual Gotham Awards offer 1st peek at potential Oscar picks
NY Bar Association seeks to expel Giuliani over 'combat' remarks
Congresswoman tests positive for COVID following Capitol lockdown
How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?
More TOP STORIES News