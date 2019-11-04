Texas students invent life-changing device for teacher with ALS

For a group of high school students in Humble, Texas, their mission to help ALS patients is personal.

Last year, robotics teacher Joe Paneitz and his students created a device called "Linda's Laptote" for a retired teacher with ALS.

Linda Kenworthy, a beloved former P.E. coach, is now wheelchair-bound and has lost the ability to speak with her own voice. She uses her Laptote every day to perform tasks more easily.

Now, students are hoping to patent the Laptote in order to help even more patients with ALS.
