TikTok challenge shines light on South Asian community during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO -- The #DontRush TikTok challenge is growing popular across the world, but these Chicagoans are using it to bring attention to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on South Asian communities.The challenge encourages people to transform their look on video in a matter of seconds.So Nash Alam and six others changed into traditional South Asian clothing, while discussing what you can do to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic."We really wanted to build content that we haven't seen online around educating and mobilizing our communities to take action in this moment of crisis," Alam said.Tanvi Kapatral also took part in the challenge.Kapatral said she hopes their virtual message can also benefit the neighborhoods heavily affected by the virus."The West Ridge/Devon community has been impacted by COVID-19 the most in Chicago," she said. "There have been a lot of cases there, there are a lot of people unemployed or unable to receive stimulus checks because they're undocumented."