localish

TikTok challenge shines light on South Asian community during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO -- The #DontRush TikTok challenge is growing popular across the world, but these Chicagoans are using it to bring attention to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on South Asian communities.

The challenge encourages people to transform their look on video in a matter of seconds.

So Nash Alam and six others changed into traditional South Asian clothing, while discussing what you can do to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We really wanted to build content that we haven't seen online around educating and mobilizing our communities to take action in this moment of crisis," Alam said.

Tanvi Kapatral also took part in the challenge.

Kapatral said she hopes their virtual message can also benefit the neighborhoods heavily affected by the virus.

"The West Ridge/Devon community has been impacted by COVID-19 the most in Chicago," she said. "There have been a lot of cases there, there are a lot of people unemployed or unable to receive stimulus checks because they're undocumented."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoviral videocoronaviruscoronavirus chicagotechnologyneighborhoodbe localish chicagolocalish
LOCALISH
Lake Bluff neighbors stay connected with Pledge of Allegiance
How to groom your pet at home
Pay it forward with these beautiful bouquets
Artists release free quarantine coloring book
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
100 bodies found in unrefrigerated trucks outside NYC funeral home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Rabbi's funeral draws massive crowd, angers mayor
New water main break in Hoboken as boil water advisory continues
Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines
'We're not out of the woods yet," Cuomo says
Exclusive: New action taken to get homeless off the subways
Show More
Doctors warn rare kids' syndrome may have coronavirus tie
Social distancing creates challenges for blind, visually impaired
Fauci: Experimental drug remdesivir shows promise in trial
WWII vet who beat COVID gets surprise parade for 100th birthday
Man allegedly stole coronavirus stimulus checks from mail
More TOP STORIES News