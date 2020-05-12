localish

Toddler paints to help healthcare workers

Emmy, a two year old from Fresno, CA, is using her new found skill of painting to help front-line healthcare workers. Her mother, who is an artist herself, was trying to find something to pass the time during the shelter-in-place order with her daughter. Emmy and her mother worked together to create unique art to sell and donate all proceeds to local hospitals to help purchase personal protection equipment.

If you would like to purchase Emmy's art, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoartchildrencoronavirushealth carelocalish show (lsh)kfsnstroke of geniuscovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
LOCALISH
while in lockdown this rugby commentator is hilariously narrating every day life around him
13-year-old girl uses a 3D printed to make doll houses that can cost over $700 each
Viral facebook group challenges people to take out the trash in hilarious outfits to cheer neighbors up during COVID-19 lockdown
Pentathlon olympian Samantha Achterberg gives us tips on training and working out from home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo COVID-19 update
LIVE | Gov. Murphy to lay out testing, tracing plan for NJ
'All options' being considered for NYC schools in fall, mayor says
Broadway shows suspended through the summer due to pandemic
Fauci warns opening too soon could have serious consequences
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
NYC to add 12 H+H COVID-19 testing sites
Show More
Family to sue after woman's body found in truck at funeral home
NJ Air National Guard honors frontline workers with flyover
Where are COVID-19 cases and deaths going down?
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
Part of Rikers without heat during weekend freeze
More TOP STORIES News