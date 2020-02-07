Are bugs good protein? California-based Don Bugito wants to change the way we snack

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- Don Bugito, the Prehispanic Snackeria, specializes in serving up edible insect snacks in both savory and sweet flavors. Whether you want to try chile-lime crickets or spicy mealworms, the San Francisco-based company is looking to enlighten people about the benefits of eating insects. Owner Monica Martinez admits that eating insects in the United States may seem strange, but that's not the case in other countries. 80 percent of the world consumes edible insects!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosan mateosnackssnack foodbusinesssmall businessfoodretailbugsshoppinglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wind, storms bring down trees, power lines across NY area
No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
Ex-funeral home worker kills current employee, shot by civilian: PD
Coronavirus concern: 4 from NJ cruise ship being evaluated
Reality TV doctor accused of raping women break his silence
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players: police
4th possible coronavirus case in NYC comes back negative
Show More
Dulos murder: Michelle Troconis wants bail restrictions lifted
Manhattan DA to review convictions in Malcolm X slaying
AccuWeather Alert: High wind warnings in effect for NY area
NY to sue government over suspension of Global Entry program
2 charged with murder in 2019 fatal shooting of a man on LI
More TOP STORIES News