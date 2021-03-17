localish

WATCH: Competitive eater devours 10,000-calorie American breakfast

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Nela Zisser is a competitive eater and model from Auckland, New Zealand who is known for eating large meals in a short amount of time on your YouTube channel.

In this video, she takes on an enormous American breakfast challenge that she claims contained 10,000 calories.

In front of me here on the plate Ive got 10 bacon pancakes, about a kilo of bacon, hash browns, fried eggs, sausages, and also toast, Zisser says in the video.

Clocking in at 26 minutes and 54 seconds, Zisser took down this giant breakfast challenge with ease. Im super stoked with that time considering that was a big plate of food, she says.

HUNGRY?: Watch more food videos here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish foodbreakfastlocalishamerican food
LOCALISH
Woman sews pillowcases for children in hospitals
Family, food and love are Taste of Texas' key to success
Blind, autistic wrestler has no fear
COVID Tech Connect provides devices to connect ICU COVID patients with loved ones
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Murphy holds COVID briefing with NJ education commissioner
Dogs that killed boy were menace to NJ community, neighbors say
All NJ schools expected to be fully open for start of academic year
8 dead in GA spa shootings, suspect says crime not racially motivated
NY man convicted of selling trafficked sharks out of above-ground pool
Disney CEO announces opening date for Disneyland
Search for missing Long Island mom and toddler
Show More
Former Met Opera conductor James Levine dead at 77
Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' in ABC News exclusive interview
NYC's St. Patrick Day parade, mass live-streamed amid pandemic
Cops save baby's life by performing CPR
Law firm hired to assist in Cuomo impeachment investigation
More TOP STORIES News