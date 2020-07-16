Ham-flavored ice cream? This farm is bringing you a taste of New Jersey on a cone

By
FREDON, New Jersey -- What started as an experiment has turned into a best-seller at Windy Brow Farms in Fredon, New Jersey.

"We chop up some Taylor ham, throw it in ice cream, mixed with some French toast, and the world goes crazy," said Jake Hunt, managing partner of Windy Brow Farms.

Windy Brow, which originally operated as a dairy farm in the late 1800s, has evolved into a fruit farm, bakery, and ice cream shop.

Their unique ice cream flavors, which range from honey lavender to their famous Taylor ham and French toast flavor, have gained popularity locally and across the country.

"We made this flavor in the spring of 2018 as part of our "Only in Jersey" collection, and the one that stuck out the most was the Taylor Ham and French Toast ice cream," Hunt said.

The flavors, many of them created as a tribute to New Jersey, have been requested from as far as California and Hawaii, even though the farm does not ship outside of New Jersey.

"Many react to it in disgust and some in enjoyment," Hunt said.

In addition to their baked goods and peculiar ice cream flavors, the farm also grows 45 varieties of apples, 15 varieties of peaches and plums, cherries, and apricots.

"Something important for us is to have people come out to the farm, enjoy a day in nature and support your local farms," Hunt said.

