2 students hurt, school in Middletown on lockdown after incident

A middle school in Orange County is on lockdown after an incident involving some students. Shirleen Allicot has breaking details.

MIDDLETOWN, New York (WABC) -- A middle school in Orange County is on lockdown after an incident involving some students.

It happened Wednesday morning at Monhagen Middle School.

Officials say two students were injured in the incident and have been transported for medical care.

The school called it a "student-on-student" issue and noted that there was no intruder in the building.

"All individuals believed to be involved are in police custody. We will remain in lockdown at Monhagen until further notice," officials said.

Additionally, Maple Hill Elementary School is currently on a lockout.

District officials said, "We are working to develop a plan for student arrival at Maple Hill Elementary School. Maple Hill will open because there is no immediate threat of danger. This was a student-on-student issue and the individuals believed to be involved are in custody. Law enforcement will be on-site at Maple Hill to assist with arrival."

The City of Middletown Police Department- NY released a statement saying, "There is an active incident occurring at Monhagen Middle School. The school is in lockdown and law enforcement is on scene maintaining security and investigating the incident. There are two reported injuries and they are being treated at the hospital. More information will follow when it becomes available."

