2 men charged in drive-by shooting that killed 1 on New Jersey highway

LODI, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two men from Long Island are charged in the deadly drive-by shooting that killed a driver on Route 80 in New Jersey last weekend.

Kenneth Regan, 21, and Douglas Coudrey, 22, are accused of killing one man and injuring another after opening fire on a car on Route 80 in Lodi just after midnight on Saturday.

Authorities are calling the shooting a targeted attack.

Police responded to the scene and found a black 2019 Honda Civic in the middle lane.

The 27-year-old driver, Luis Perez, was found shot in the neck and chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24-year-old passenger, Jose Mercado, was shot once in the chest and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where he remains in critical but stable condition.

A third male passenger was uninjured in the shooting.

An investigation led by New Jersey State Police resulted in the arrests of the suspects near Coudrey's residence in Eastport, New York.

Regan and Coudrey are facing murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.

