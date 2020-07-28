lollapalooza

Lolla 2020 to broadcast 4-night free virtual music event amid coronavirus pandemic

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO, Illinois -- Lollapalooza is going virtual and the best part is, it will be free!

The music festival announced Monday they will host Lolla 2020, a 4-night free virtual concert starting Thursday night.

The event will feature 135 artists who will perform both old and new material, according to event organizers.



Some of the musicians include Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper, Metallica, Tove Lo and Ellie Goulding.

In between sets, Lolla 2020 will also feature conversations organizers say are important to the Lollapalooza community, with speakers such as Perry Farrell, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, LL COOL J, Selema Masekala, and more.

Last month, organizers announced the event, that is typically held at Grant Park in Chicago, was canceled due to the coronavirus concerns.



Lolla 2020 will be exclusively broadcast on YouTube beginning July 30 through Aug. 2.

The full schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday. For more information, visit the Lollapalooza YouTube channel.
