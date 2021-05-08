3-year-old child struck, killed by car pulling out driveway on Long Island, police say

By Eyewitness News
SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a crash that killed child on Long Island Saturday morning.

According to Suffolk County Police, a child was struck by a vehicle on Floyd Road in Shirley around 10:30 a.m.

They say Jayson Dulay was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra out of his driveway, located at 38 Floyd Road North, when the vehicle struck Kameron Wilson, who was standing on the road.

Officials say Dulay and his passenger performed CPR on the boy and called 911.

Wislon was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue and later to Stony Brook University Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

The Suffolk County Police detective squad is on the scene investigating the incident.


More TOP STORIES News