Officials on Long Island demonstrate danger of illegal fireworks ahead of 4th of July celebrations

EAST MEADOW, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police on Long Island demonstrated just how dangerous illegal fireworks can be ahead of 4th of July celebrations.

"Everybody loves to take risks until something bad happens to you and now it's too late," Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said.

Injuries from fireworks are on the rise in the Tri-State, especially in New York, where burn injuries are up 18 percent.

During the demonstration at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, which will host the TD Bank 'Celebrating America' Fireworks and Show on Saturday, fireworks experts showed how easily people can get hurt, even from sparklers.

"You should not be doing your own fireworks celebration because each and every year somebody does that, they get terribly burned, they lose a finger, they lose an eye. We don't want that to happen," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Last year, Nassau County Police received nearly two thousand calls related to complaints or injuries stemming from illegal fireworks.

