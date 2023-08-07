It happened Sunday just before 7:30 p.m. at Sunrise Highway and Unqua Road in East Massapequa. Lucy Yang has the details.

Multi-car crash forces officers to shut down part of Sunrise Highway in East Massapequa

EAST MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- A multi-car crash forced police officers to shut down part of Sunrise Highway in Nassau County.

It happened Sunday just before 7:30 p.m. at Sunrise Highway and Unqua Road in East Massapequa.

Mangled and destroyed cars litter the road, forcing police to shut down the highway. Firefighters used the jaws of life to remove people from the vehicles.

There is no word yet on the number of injuries or what caused the crash.

