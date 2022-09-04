Police: Man knocks officer to ground, runs into stranger's home during arrest on Long Island

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A man is charged with injuring a Nassau County police officer while resisting arrest.

Police say Shane Nicholas, 23, was driving a car pulled over in Valley Stream on Saturday night because it had tinted windows.

A passenger was arrested after police said they found a gun.

Police say as they arrested Nicholas, he swung his arm at officers and knocked one to the pavement, and ran into a stranger's home. He faces charges including assault and burglary.

An officer was treated for dizziness and injuries to his knees and ribs.

