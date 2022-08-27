5 injured when boat catches fire on Long Island

BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Five people were injured when a boat caught fire off Suffolk County.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday near Sumpwams Avenue in Babylon. The wreckage was towed back to shore, but most of the vessel sunk.

There were six people on the boat at the time of the fire. One of the injured was airlifted to Stony Brook for serious injuries -- the rest suffered minor injuries.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.

