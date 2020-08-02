Boats collide off Long Island leaving multiple injured, officials say

The accident happened just before 7 p.m. near Cow Meadow Park in Freeport.
Officials: Two boats collide in Freeport near Cow Meadow Park...sources say one person dead, another lost a limb, waiting for details from officials @ABC7NY @ABC7NYNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/BElGTDF7St— Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) August 2, 2020
Detectives are currently on the scene investigating.
The U.S. Coast Guard says they are assisting local agencies.
The accident tossed multiple people in the water, but everyone is accounted for, officials say.
ALSO READ: Another shark sighting halts swimming at Long Island beaches
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube