Boats collide off Long Island leaving multiple injured, officials say

By Eyewitness News
FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- Multiple people have been injured after two boats collided off Long Island, officials say.

The accident happened just before 7 p.m. near Cow Meadow Park in Freeport.



Detectives are currently on the scene investigating.

The U.S. Coast Guard says they are assisting local agencies.

The accident tossed multiple people in the water, but everyone is accounted for, officials say.

