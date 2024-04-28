Two suspects re-arrested after body parts found scattered on Long Island

BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Two suspects are due back in court on Long Island Monday to face additional charges in the case of body parts found scattered at several locations.

Jeffrey Mackey and Alexis Nieves were re-arrested in Suffolk County.

The two are among four people facing charges for allegedly leaving the hacked remains of a Yonkers couple in parks and woods.

