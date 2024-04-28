  • Watch Now
Two suspects re-arrested after body parts found scattered on Long Island

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, April 28, 2024 11:48PM
Suspects in court to face new charges in case of body parts found on Long Island
Four people have been arrested after the body parts of a Yonkers couple were found scattered across various parts.

BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Two suspects are due back in court on Long Island Monday to face additional charges in the case of body parts found scattered at several locations.

Jeffrey Mackey and Alexis Nieves were re-arrested in Suffolk County.

The two are among four people facing charges for allegedly leaving the hacked remains of a Yonkers couple in parks and woods.

