10-year-old boy raises money for breast cancer after mom's diagnosis

ROSLYN, Long Island (WABC) -- It was July Fourth weekend in 2020 - Max Levine was only eight years old at the time, but that was when he learned of his mom's breast cancer - indelible.

"Yes, it's in the back of my mind, and I'm pretty sure it will be for my entire life," said Levine.

It was during the pandemic and Levine couldn't see his mom, Hilary, when she had her bilateral mastectomy.

"I didn't know where she was or what she was doing and it was very upsetting and I didn't like that at all," Levine said.

However, what Levine knew was that he would find a way to help. It started with one of his favorite sports - lacrosse - and his teammates.

"Shooting out a quick email to say, 'do you want to purchase one of these decals to go on your helmet?'" said Levine.

That was on October 1, 2021 - and his teammates certainly stepped up.

"By the time I woke up on October 2, we were already at $500, and I was shocked because I didn't believe it," said Levine.

He raised two thousand dollars last year from the decals, but it didn't stop there. Onto his other favorite sport this year - tennis - and racquet vibration dampeners, he sold - raising another three grand. That check was just dropped off to his mom's surgeon at Northwell Health - for their patient navigation program. Something Levine had specifically hoped to fund.

Levine's grandmother, too, had just come through breast cancer - so his mother, Hilary, only 38 at the time, knew the struggle all too well.

"I wanted to be a good role model - life can be hard. Things happen in life," said his mom.

However, Levine is a kid who owned that struggle - turning it around into something good.

ALSO READ | Queens couple nearly homeless after 'real estate runaround'

"He's created a Google sheet - and every time someone sends a donation, he sends them a thank you note," Levine said.

With a smile that can light up the room - the fifth grader is already planning next year's fundraiser.

"Hopefully we can try to get to four thousand, though, if we pass three thousand five hundred," Levine said.

Levine is back in that same driveway - scoring - because his mom has recovered...and he was there for the assist.

To donate to Max's next breast cancer fundraiser, you can message @Maxout_for_pink on Instagram, or Venmo @Maxoutforpink

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.