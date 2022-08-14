Several NICE buses catch on fire in Seaford lot

SEAFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- Firefighters were called to a bus lot on Long Island, where several Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) buses were on fire.

The flames destroyed the decommissioned buses which were sitting in a lot at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.

NICE says since the buses were not in service, there won't be any disruption to its schedules.

What caused the buses to go up in flames is under investigation.

