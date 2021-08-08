Police: Drive-by shooting causes car to crash into Long Island car wash

By Eyewitness News
EAST PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County police say an apparent drive-by shooting is what caused a car to crash into a car wash in East Patchogue on Saturday night.

The car slammed into Robo Automatic Car Wash on Montauk Highway and overturned around 6 p.m.



The three occupants of the car said they were being shot at by someone in another vehicle. They were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. None of them suffered gunshot wounds.

