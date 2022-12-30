  • Watch Now
Hempstead residents can donate Christmas tree to herd of goats who will enjoy as post-holiday treat

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Friday, December 30, 2022 12:54AM
Hempstead residents can donate Christmas trees to goats
It's Mulchfest with a twist in one town on Long Island.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- It's Mulchfest with a twist in one town on Long Island.

Residents in Hempstead will have the option to reduce their Christmas tree to mulch or donate it to a herd of goats who will enjoy it as a post-holiday treat.

The goats are usually hard at work eating invasive vegetation throughout the town, but Christmas trees will give them a tasty and healthy break.

Pines provide goats with a source of Vitamin C.

