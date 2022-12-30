Hempstead residents can donate Christmas tree to herd of goats who will enjoy as post-holiday treat

It's Mulchfest with a twist in one town on Long Island.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- It's Mulchfest with a twist in one town on Long Island.

Residents in Hempstead will have the option to reduce their Christmas tree to mulch or donate it to a herd of goats who will enjoy it as a post-holiday treat.

The goats are usually hard at work eating invasive vegetation throughout the town, but Christmas trees will give them a tasty and healthy break.

Pines provide goats with a source of Vitamin C.

NEW YEARS: 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2023: How to watch and what to expect

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.