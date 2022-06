EMBED >More News Videos A family is searching for answers after a 21-month-old girl tragically died at a daycare center in New Jersey.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating, after a man was shot in the lobby of a high-rise apartment building in Queens.It happened just after 12 a.m. Monday on 24th Street in Long Island City.The 25-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.There was no immediate word what led to the shooting.No arrests have been made.----------