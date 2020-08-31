Investigation underway after Confederate flag seen on Long Island fire truck

BROOKHAVEN, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway on Long Island after a Confederate flag was seen displayed on a Brookhaven Fire Department fire truck.

The department released a statement on Sunday night saying,

"The unauthorized action was done without the knowledge of our leadership team and is condemned in the strongest of terms."

The statement went on to say, "We can assure our community that racism has no home in our firehouse."

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone released several tweets tonight.

He said,

"I was deeply disturbed and angered to learn that someone would prominently display a Confederate flag on a fire truck in this county, a symbol of division that is not reflective of who we are, nor who we aspire to become."

