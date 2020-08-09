Infant, 3 adults hospitalized after vehicle flies off road, rolls over in violent Long Island crash

NORTH BELLMORE, Long Island (WABC) -- A vehicle with three adults and a baby flew off the road on Long Island and through a barrier. Police are trying to find out how it all happened.On one side of Old Britton Road are homes - on the other side - the busy Southern State Parkway. The mangled SUV and other items are scattered all over a lawn."Very scary, very scary - the sound was nerve-wracking," said Jonathan Cervantes.Cervantes was home about 10:30 a.m. Saturday and ran out to the noise and saw the wrecked car."It flew out of the Southern State...the car flew over, landed and the pick-up truck greeted them," said Cervantes.Surveillance shows the SUV bursting out of the barrier, slamming first into the pick-up truck traveling down Old Britton Road, and then hitting a parked car."Everything was so quick, it came super quick," Cervantes adds.He then realized there were people trapped inside, including a baby boy."The baby looked about 2-3 months," Cervantes said, "He was small, he was lodged in the back of the seat."Also inside the vehicle were a woman and two men - one of them in hysterics and shock, cradling the child while pinned in the back of the vehicle."He was saying he couldn't breathe, his ribs hurt, his legs hurt - he was more focused on the baby," said Cervantes.At first, the little boy wasn't responding, but then there was a sigh of relief."The baby wasn't even crying, when the mother mentioned there was a baby in the car, maybe it recognized her voice and snapped out of it," he said.As crews arrived, they cut open the roof to get the trapped man out, and then attended to the others.Cervantes says he is counting his blessings."If the car wasn't there, it probably would've kept rolling over," he said.Witnesses say all four victims in the blue SUV, including the baby, were taken to the hospital.The two men in the pick-up truck remained on the scene. They did not appear to have any injuries.----------