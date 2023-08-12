Two people killed in wrong-way crash in Nassau County

  • Full Story
Saturday, August 12, 2023 9:35PM
LAUREL HOLLOW, Long Island (WABC) -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Long Island

Police say Sotirios Spanos was driving drunk on Northern Boulevard in Laurel Hollow when he crossed over the yellow line shortly after midnight Saturday.

Spanos slammed into a Ferrari, killing both people inside - a 37-year-old man and woman.

Spanos remained at the scene where he was arrested.

He faces charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and manslaughter.

