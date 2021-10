EMBED >More News Videos A Whole Foods customer made a shocking discovery when she found a mouse nibbling on food in the meats section at the Manhattan grocery store.

SELDEN, Long Island -- A driver on Long Island was badly injured but is lucky to be alive after striking a guardrail that pierced right through the middle of his car.Authorities say the man was driving on North Ocean Avenue in Selden on Sunday afternoon when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the guardrail.He was taken to this hospital with a broken arm and other injuries that are serious, but not life-threatening.----------