Suspect arrested after stabbing man and his wife, killing husband on Long Island

WEST HILLS, Long Island (WABC) -- A man on Long Island was arrested and charged Thursday for stabbing a husband and wife, killing one of them.

The stabbing happened on Oakwood Road in West Hills across the street from a middle school.

Suffolk County Police say the suspect, 53-year-old Candelario Cordova, was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with 58-year-old Roque Cisneros, when he pulled over on Oakwood Road, grabbed a knife from his trunk and began stabbing Cisneros.

Cisneros' wife, 54-year-old Vilma Campos, pulled up and Cordova then stabbed Campos.

Witnesses called police and officers responded and took Cordova into custody.

Cisneros was pronounced dead at the scene. Campos was taken to Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cordova was charged with second degree murder. Further charges are pending.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday.

There's no word yet on what led up to the stabbing or whether the suspect and victims knew each other.

