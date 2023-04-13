Suffolk County nurse indicted for forging COVID-19 vaccination cards

An Amityville nurse, Julie DeVuono, was indicted for forged COVID vaccination cards, money laundering and faking oxycodone prescriptions.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A Suffolk County nurse has been indicted for allegedly forging COVID-19 vaccination cards and faking oxycodone prescriptions.

Julie DeVuono, the 50-year-old pediatric nurse practitioner from Amityville, was charged with forgery, money laundering and conspiracy.

She allegedly forged vaccination cards and entered false doses for patients into the state's immunization database.

A judge placed DeVuono on supervised release on Wednesday and is due back in court next month.

