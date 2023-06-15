2 suspects wanted after employees attacked inside office in Hewlett, Long Island

HEWLETT, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are looking for two men who brutally attacked two people inside an office on Long Island on Tuesday.

The attack happened around noon inside the office of ASAP Restorations located at 1265 West Broadway in Hewlett.

Two employees, a 45-year-old man and 59-year-old woman, were approached by the two male suspects inside the office, according to detectives.

After asking questions, one suspect jumped over a desk and punched both employees in the face.

The suspect then threw an office chair at the female employee which went over her head.

The second suspect took out a black gun during the attack before both suspects fled on foot. They were last seen running north on Mill Road.

The woman suffered head pain, a swollen face and a lacerated lip. She was treated at the scene.

The male employee suffered no injuries.

Police describe one suspect as 6'0'' tall with a thin build and wearing blue sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, black sneakers and a blue surgical face mask.

The second suspect is described as 6'0'' tall, with a medium build and wearing blue sweatpants, a blue-hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers and blue surgical face mask.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.