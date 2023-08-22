At least 1 person shot when gunfire erupts at party in Valley Stream

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating after at least one person was shot when gunfire rang out at a party on Long Island Monday evening.

The crime scene stretched about three blocks along Ocean Avenue at 131st Avenue in Valley Stream. Police from at least two Nassau County precincts were on the scene.

At the center of the investigation is a storefront that neighbors describe as an event space between a salon and a dance studio that hosts parties where people are served alcohol. Lately, there have been big crowds.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon was told there's also a new smoke shop on the block that's been popular with the crowds.

There was a large group of people in and behind those businesses Monday night when someone opened fire, striking at least one person.

One witness who was at the party told Eyewitness News that it went from calm to chaos.

"I don't know how it got violent. I don't know if it was an altercation," Keith Joseph said. "It was a quiet peaceful night, maybe a little bit of music, not too loud, no violent music, no type of energy like that, we're only here to have a good time at the end of the day. Next thing you know, a good time turned into a bad night. And they start getting a little violent."

Joseph says he didn't know who got violent or who got hurt and was not near where the shots were fired, but he heard people running.

Neighbors say they have been concerned about the amount of people coming and going and whether or not the party space is legal.

Nassau County Police have not revealed details on potential suspects or how many victims there were.

The identity and condition of the person who was shot are unknown.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

