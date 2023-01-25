Families, students thank 91-year-old on her last day as crossing guard on Long Island

91-year-old Louise Kobs started as a crossing guard at the age of 50 - 41 years ago.

LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- 91-year-old Louise Kobs is always in control.

"She's actually under a hundred pounds, and I worry in the winter that if it gets too windy that she holds onto her post or she could blow away," says cousin Diane Joy.

That never happened- - but the great-grandmother received flowers, an orchid, and violets on her last day as a crossing guard in Levittown.

Kobs started as a crossing guard at the age of 50 - 41 years ago.

"My mom is 91, and for years we've been asking her to retire soon and she was like 'no,'" said her son, Kevin.

Her daughter, Debra Schwab says she is so proud of her mother.

The 91-year-old leaves behind generations of memories.

"She helps us every day," says third grader Lily Ferraro.

"It was the greatest job, I love it very much," Kobs said.

On her last day, Nassau County named Tuesday 'Louise T. Kobs Day.'

"She never called out sick in 41 years," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

It was a bittersweet day for Kobs, bu8t she says she will move forward through volunteer work at her church and police department.

