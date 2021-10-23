18-year-old charged in crash on Long Island that killed mother, injured child

Franklyn Charles faces Reckless Endangerment and Endangering the Welfare of a Child charges.
Police said Charles was driving a 2018 BMW when it struck a Hyundai Sonata near Little East Neck Road and Lincoln Avenue in Wyandanch around 3:47 p.m.
As video from Newscopter 7 shows the Hyundai appeared to have slammed into a pole before it crashed through a fence and onto the front yard of a home.
Jennifer Figueroa, 30, was driving the Hyundai and her daughter, 11-year-old Anahi Sanchez, was also in the vehicle.
They were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where Figueroa was pronounced dead and Anahi was treated for serious injuries.
A 14-year-old boy who had been a passenger in Charles' car was also taken to Good Samaritan for evaluation and was released into the custody of family members.
Charles was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for evaluation and released.
Charles was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday.
