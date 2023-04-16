Dogs rescued from Midwest arrive on Long Island for adoption

PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- Some dogs are getting a new home on Long Island.

Nearly 50 small dogs and puppies arrived in Port Washington on Sunday morning. They were rescued from commercial breeding facilities in the Midwest.

The North Shore Animal League America's rescue team brought them to New York where they will be checked out and then eventually put up for adoption.

The dogs include a variety of pure and mixed breeds including Yorkshire Terriers, Dachshunds, Shih Tzus, and many others of varying ages and sizes.

ALSO READ | The 'new' New York: Is it how we imagined back in 2021?

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.