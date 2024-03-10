Long Island vegan baker accused of supplying shop with Dunkin' Donuts

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- There is fallout from a Long Island vegan shop's claim a supplier tried passing off Dunkin' Donuts as homemade ones that were vegan and gluten-free.

The store is called 'Cindy Snacks' in Huntington.

The owner, John Stengel prompted a state investigation.

The donut was decorated with Dunkin's trademark D's, even though Stengel says the bakeshop 'Savory Fig' claimed it was their own.

Dunkin' Donuts are not vegan or gluten-free.

7 On Your Side Investigative reporter Dan Krauth has the story.

