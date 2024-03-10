Long Island vegan baker accused of supplying shop with Dunkin' Donuts

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- There is fallout from a Long Island vegan shop's claim a supplier tried passing off Dunkin' Donuts as homemade ones that were vegan and gluten-free.
The store is called 'Cindy Snacks' in Huntington.
The owner, John Stengel prompted a state investigation.
The donut was decorated with Dunkin's trademark D's, even though Stengel says the bakeshop 'Savory Fig' claimed it was their own.
The state health department is now investigating.
Dunkin' Donuts are not vegan or gluten-free.
