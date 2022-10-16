4 teens wounded in drive-by shooting outside house party in Nassau County

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- Four teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside of a house party on Long Island Saturday, police say.
According to Nassau County Police detectives, a large house party on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue in Freeport 'dispersed onto the surrounding streets' just before midnight.
That's when police say gunshots were fired from a car that was driving by.
Three teenage boys, two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old, and a 16-year-old girl were struck by bullets.
They were all taken to the hospital.
