83-year-old Long Island man scammed out of $31K in elaborate computer scheme

SADDLE ROCK, Long Island (WABC) -- An 83-year-old Saddle Rock man was scammed out of nearly $31,000 as part of an elaborate scheme by two men who claimed to work for Microsoft and told him his computer had been compromised.

Police say the victim got a notification on his computer on Jan. 18 that his device was compromised and he needed to contact the number on the screen for assistance.

The suspect told the victim that he worked for Microsoft and there was suspicious activity on his phone and his personal bank account.

The victim was told he needed to withdraw $16,000 in cash to fix the problem and complied with the request on Jan. 19.

Then, police say, the victim was contacted again for an additional $15,000 in cash and a second man collected the money on Jan. 20.

When the victim was contacted a third time, he refused to comply and contacted police.

After an investigation, authorities arrested 47-year-old Rong Chen and 46-year-old ZhenSheng Yu on Monday. They are both charged with grand larceny.

Nassau County police are urging the community to be alert and to remind vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors about potential scams or fraud.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

ALSO READ | Half of NYC families lack enough income to survive without assistance: report

Anthony Carlo has more on the cost of living in New York City.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.