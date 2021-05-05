1 dead in crash involving FedEx tractor trailer on Long Island Expressway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10580061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson reports on the toddler's fall from an apartment window in the Bronx.

RONKONKOMA, Nassau County (WABC) -- Suffolk County police detectives are investigating a deadly crash on the Long Island Expressway in Ronkonkoma.It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.Investigators say a 2018 Honda sedan collided with a 2017 Nissan sedan in the eastbound lanes as the two vehicles were attempting to turn onto Exit 60.The Honda stopped in the center lane, and the Nissan stopped on the exit ramp. Both drivers exited their vehicles and determined neither was injured.The driver of the Honda, identified as 29-year-old Stephen Neville, of Lake Ronkonkoma, got back into his car, which was then struck by an eastbound FedEx cargo truck, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle.Neville was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.The driver of the Nissan, identified as 19-year-old Xavier Rodriguez, of Centereach, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.The driver of the FedEx cargo truck was not injured.The Honda and the Nissan were impounded for safety checks.The FedEx cargo truck was checked by Motor Carrier Safety Section at the scene and released to the owner.All lanes of the eastbound LIE were shut down between Exits 59 and 60 as the investigation continued.----------