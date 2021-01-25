Police investigating serious crash on Long Island Expressway

By Eyewitness News
YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a serious crash on the Long Island Expressway Monday.

Suffolk County Police say officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in Yaphank after receiving a call at 2:22 p.m.

Officials say at least one person was seriously injured in the crash.

The express portion and the service road of the Long Island Expressway are closed eastbound.

ALSO READ | Driver injured after being pinned against own car in Manhattan hit-and-run
EMBED More News Videos



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yaphanksuffolk countyaccidentlong island expresswaycrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Signing 'Buy American' order, Biden pushes for COVID-19 relief
COVID Live Updates: Weekly NY hospitalizations down for 1st time since Sept.
How COVID-19 unemployment could impact your taxes
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued
Video shows owner torching his own restaurant: Investigators
Deportation order on man from the Bronx has been halted
Biden admin looking to 'speed up' Harriet Tubman on $20 bill
Show More
MTA honors 136 employees who have died due to COVID-19
Budweiser skipping the Super Bowl for first time in 37 years
First dogs Major and Champ arrive at the White House
White House adds ASL interpreter to daily briefings
Biden reverses Trump ban on trans people in military
More TOP STORIES News