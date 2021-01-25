Police investigating serious crash on Long Island Expressway

Suffolk County Police say officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in Yaphank after receiving a call at 2:22 p.m.
Officials say at least one person was seriously injured in the crash.
The express portion and the service road of the Long Island Expressway are closed eastbound.
