Police: Man fired shots at car moving 'too slowly' on LIE

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A possible road rage incident on the Long Island Expressway is under investigation.

Around midnight on Sunday, someone fired shots at another car just off Exit 32 in Bayside.

According to police, the victim's car was moving too slowly - that is when the suspected shooter drove around the vehicle to pass and fired his gun at the car - then sped off.

The driver tried to go after the guy but then turned around, got to a service road, and called 911.

The driver is expected to be okay.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

