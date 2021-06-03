Traffic

Driver ticketed for using phony passenger in HOV lane of Long Island Expressway

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Caught in the act: Driver ticketed for using fake passenger in HOV lane

COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) -- A driver wasn't fooling anyone after he tried to pass off a drama mask as a phony passenger in the HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway.

Suffolk County Police issued a ticket to a Lake Grove man Wednesday after he was pulled over for driving with a mask attached to his front passenger seat in the HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway in Commack.

Highway patrol officer Jonathan Abrams spotted the car just before Sagtikos Parkway at exit 52, when he became suspicious of the front passenger of a 2017 Nissan sedan around 7:15 p.m.

ALSO READ: Video shows mouse eating meat at Columbus Circle Whole Foods
EMBED More News Videos

A Whole Foods customer made a shocking discovery when she found a mouse nibbling on food in the meats section at the Manhattan grocery store.



The officer pulled over the driver, Justin Kunis, and found that he had attached a drama mask to the front passenger head rest in an attempt to make it look like he had a passenger in the car.

The 20-year-old driver was issued a summons for the HOV occupancy violation.


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcommacksuffolk countytraffic stopdrivingpolicelong island expressway
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News