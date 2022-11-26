7 animals killed in house fire on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, Long Island -- Seven animals were killed in a house fire on Long Island.

The fire started at the home on Gardner Avenue in Hicksville at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

When firefighters arrived, they deemed the home unoccupied and worked to extinguish the flames.

One dog and six cats died in the fire.

A firefighter from Jericho sustained a laceration to his hand and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious at this time.

