Woman dead, man and infant hurt in large house fire on Long Island

Firefighters responded to the Old Town Road home engulfed in fire and reports of trapped residents at 12:01 a.m. Friday in East Setauket.
WATCH: Firefighters battle heavy flames and high wind in East Setauket
Two residents, the man and infant, were pulled from the flames and rushed to nearby Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of burns.
A woman perished in the blaze.
Firefighters battled heavy fire conditions and were hampered by high winds.
7,001 customers were left without power on Long Island overnight, 5,709 of them in Suffolk County
