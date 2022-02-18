Woman dead, man and infant hurt in large house fire on Long Island

EAST SETAUKET, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A woman is dead, and a man and 10-month-old baby hospitalized, after a home went up in flames on Long Island just after midnight.

Firefighters responded to the Old Town Road home engulfed in fire and reports of trapped residents at 12:01 a.m. Friday in East Setauket.

WATCH: Firefighters battle heavy flames and high wind in East Setauket
Two residents, the man and infant, were pulled from the flames and rushed to nearby Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of burns.

A woman perished in the blaze.



Firefighters battled heavy fire conditions and were hampered by high winds.

7,001 customers were left without power on Long Island overnight, 5,709 of them in Suffolk County

