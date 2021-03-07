Police officers rush into burning Long Island home to rescue beloved dog, cat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10392063" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Just about every New York City resident has a story about finding an apartment, but a woman from Roosevelt Island can probably top them all.

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- Two Suffolk County Police officers rushed into a burning home in Central Islip on Friday to rescue two beloved pets.Two children who escaped the home on Oak Street told the officers that their dog and cat were still inside.Officers Sergio Rivera and James Galanos heard a two-year-old chihuahua named JJ whimpering and found him in a cage near the flames. Then, they located the cat named Tiger in the basement.Fortunately no people - or animals - were injured.----------