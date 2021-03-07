Police officers rush into burning Long Island home to rescue beloved dog, cat

Two children who escaped the home on Oak Street told the officers that their dog and cat were still inside.
Officers Sergio Rivera and James Galanos heard a two-year-old chihuahua named JJ whimpering and found him in a cage near the flames. Then, they located the cat named Tiger in the basement.
Fortunately no people - or animals - were injured.
TRENDING | Woman discovers secret NYC apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip