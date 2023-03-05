Police: Drunk driver steals fire department truck, crashes, causes house fire on Long Island

INWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say a drunk driver stole a fire department pickup truck and ultimately sparked a house fire on Long Island.

Surveillance video from Inwood shows Wilson Ulloa, 22, entering the firehouse at Doughty Boulevard. Firefighters say he then hopped inside the pickup and drove it through a set of closed doors.

Police say Ulloa crashed the truck in East Atlantic Beach, striking a utility pole, which then caused the house fire.

Responding officers found him on foot and gave him a sobriety test, which they say he failed.

