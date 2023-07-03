A man was arrested for an arsenal of illegal fireworks on Long Island

Man on Long Island arrested for arsenal of illegal fireworks

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- The arrest of a man on Long Island serves as a warning to anyone with illegal fireworks.

Michael Masone, 37, of Massapequa faces a long list of charges including unlawful storage of explosives.

Police say Masone had 113 cases of fireworks and 400 mortars.

Officers arrested him after the Nassau County Arson and Bomb Squad found the materials.

