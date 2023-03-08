Jericho High School wins national contest to stage Disney's 'Frozen' musical

Jericho High School on Long Island was one of the few schools selected by Disney to stage a production of the musical "Frozen." Stacey Sager has more.

JERICHO, Long Island (WABC) -- For the first time, a high school on Long Island has become one of the few school theater programs selected by Disney to stage a production of the musical "Frozen."

You could feel the excitement in Jericho ... or Arendelle. After all, it is coronation day.

The performers have a lot to celebrate. They will do it this weekend in many ways.

Jericho High School is one of the winners in the national contest put on by Disney Theatrical. Only one high school from each state and territory won the rights to produce the full Disney Broadway version of the 'Frozen,' script and score, and they chose Jericho to represent New York.

"In my heart I knew that we would get it," said Lauren Marchand, who plays Elsa. "I feel like we really amplify 'Love is An Open Door.'"

Students wrote essays about inclusion in theater. For Jericho, their program turns no student away.

This is not the first time this district has stood out nationally. Jericho is known for its rigorous academics, its college acceptances and its Regeneron scholars.

ALSO READ | Little Italy cheese shop closes its doors after 130 years; announces New Jersey store

They bring that same brilliance to their theater program. Senior Aron Lee is the lighting master and the maker of snow.

"It is a thrill. It's this one right here, and if I bring this up ... whooooshhh, it's snow everywhere," said Lee, the lighting director.

The robotics team uses coding and their own brilliance to make icicles move with the snow on their own.

"Everything has to go, like perfectly in sync," said Alex Sang of the robotics team.

The school also has the live pit orchestra made up of all students.

Three hundred high schools applied for this honor nationwide. Jericho's production begins Friday night.

"The show does go on and we're gonna be great," said Gianna Devellis, who plays Anna.

In the end, 'Frozen' director Theone Rinaudo says he hopes the students realize that they are finally being noticed.

"That's what I want, to be noticed, and I'm proud of that," Rinaudo said.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.