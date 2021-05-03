8-month old baby girl dies after Long Island hit and run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10573850" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds are expected at a wake Monday for NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, who was killed in the line of duty when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10568093" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A special remembrance ceremony was held on Saturday for residents of Queens who have died of COVID.

WYANDANCH, Suffolk County (WABC) -- An 8-month-old baby girl has died after a hit and run crash on Long Island Sunday night.It happened around 9 p.m. on Davidson Street in Wyandanch, where police say the driver of a Nissan Murano collided with an oncoming Lexus and flipped.The driver of the Murano ran away, leaving the 8-month-old girl inside the vehicle along with her mother.The baby was rushed in critical condition to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where authorities said Monday that she passed away.She was identified as Saige Berry.Her mother, 24-year-old Dywanna Finney, was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.The driver of the Lexus, Tyesha Forte, 42, of Wyandanch, sustained minor injuries.Police are still searching for the driver of the Murano.Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.All calls will be kept confidential.----------