Officers help deliver baby on shoulder of LIE near Brentwood

Suffolk County Police officers helped deliver a baby on the shoulder of the LIE near Brentwood.

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- It was quite the Sunday morning for police in Suffolk County.

Officers helped deliver a baby in a car on the shoulder of the Long Island Expressway.

Officer Kenneth Bunger, Sergeant Justin Carey, and officer Matthew Siesto responded to a call on the Westbound side near Exit 53 in Brentwood.

The officers worked with a team of paramedics to deliver a baby girl around 2:30 a.m.

Medics rushed the mother and baby girl to South Shore University Hospital in good condition.

