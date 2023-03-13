  • Full Story
Adjustments made to LIRR schedule, trains after frustration

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, March 13, 2023 10:58AM
New schedule changes take effect for LIRR after frustration
Some schedule changes will take effect for LIRR riders after frustration due to the addition of Grand Central Madison trains.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More changes took effect Monday for the Long Island Rail Road.

These changes come after many commuters complained about the new schedules the MTA introduced late last month.

Some trains have been moved from Grand Central Madison back to Penn Station to help resolve overcrowding issues and complaints by some who had to make a stop in Jamaica to get to the west side.

Stops will also be added to some trains that originate in Brentwood.

Train cars were also lengthened in some cases.

