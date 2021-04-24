Society

LIRR conductor turns in $107K worth of jewelry found on train

By Eyewitness News
LIRR conductor turns in $107K worth of jewelry found on train

PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island Rail Road conductor was honored for turning in $107K worth of jewelry that he found on Thursday on his way to Port Washington.

Assistant Conductor Jonathan Yellowday of Queens was working on the 6:11 p.m. train from Penn Station to Port Washington when he found the case of engagement rings, some with embedded diamonds, in a plastic bag.

Yellowday then got on the next train back to Penn Station and turned the bag into MTA police.

It turns out the rings belonged to jeweler Ed Eleasian, who has an office located in Midtown. He said he didn't realize he left behind the jewelry on the train ride home.



Yellowday was praised by LIRR President Phil Eng.

"Not only did you find and return these 36 rings, but just think about the happiness of 36 couples down the road that will be joined together in happiness, and they'll have a story to tell," Eng said.

Eleasian was reunited with the lost jewelry on Friday afternoon.

"I could only imagine what you were going through yesterday when you realized that you didn't have your jewelry. You know when you get on the 6:11 you're in good hands," said Yellowday.

Yellowday has been with the LIRR for seven years. He says he has seen many lost items during his tenure, but nothing close to the value of this find.

